Level up Your Holiday Feast with Casillero del Diablo Wines

Filipinos love to add a dose of fun and festivity during the holidays, so what better way to please your family and friends than dishes that will lift their spirits up? With Casillero del Diablo wines’ choicest array that goes perfectly with a number of Filipino recipes, going for a thematic holiday feast is not a daunting task at all.

As one of the most versatile wines, Casillero del Diablo has an amazing capacity to spice up a recipe, which culinary rock star, Curiosity Got the Chef host, and sought-after pop-up dinner Chef Sharwin Tee swears by. From Merlot, Chardonnay, Chile’s famous Carmenere and Cabernet Sauvignon, each variety is supremely adaptable to different flavors and profiles.

So drink, eat, and be merry. Take your cue from these easy-to-follow, wine-infused recipes of Casillero del Diablo brand ambassador Chef Sharwin Tee, which are all guaranteed to bring comfort and joy to your partakers.

Grilled Chicken with Guava Glaze

serves: 4

Guava and Casillero del Diablo Carmenere adds zest to the already familiar grilled chicken’s smoky and juicy quality. Whether with carbs or veggies on the side, this is a crave-worthy dish with deep umami notes that will keep you wanting for more!

INGREDIENTS:

For the chicken

-4 chicken breast fillets, around 150-180g each

-1/2 cup guava jam

-1/2 cup Casillero del Diablo Carmenere

-1/4 cup coconut vinegar

-2 tbsps water

-salt and pepper to taste

For the pickled green mango:

-2 small green mangoes, cubed

-1 cup coconut vinegar

-1 tbsp salt

-2 tbsps sugar

-pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

1. To make the pickle toppings, combine all the pickle ingredients and mix well. Set aside.

2. In a pot, combine Casillero del Diablo Carmenere, guava jam, water, and vinegar.

3. Bring to a simmer and reduce until it becomes a glaze or syrup consistency.

4. Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper.

5. Grill the chicken until golden brown and cooked for about 5-7 minutes.

6. Brush the cooked chicken breasts generously with the glaze.

7. Serve with the pickles on the side.

Arroz a la Cubana “Omu-Style”

serves: 2

An utterly comforting rice dish bursts with a new intense flavor. With this easy to assemble recipe, you can now reach for a classic and comforting meal in few minutes that’s worth every bite!

INGREDIENTS:

-200 g ground beef

-50 g carrots, cut into small cubes

-50 g frozen peas, thawed

-2 cloves garlic

-1 small red onion, minced

-1/8 cup tomato paste

-1 cup Casillero del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon

-1 cup cooked rice

-4 extra large eggs

-2 large saba bananas, cut into thin strips

-salt and pepper to taste

-6 tbsps. of cooking oil

DIRECTIONS:

1.In a sauté pan, cook the ground beef in half the oil. Season with salt and pepper.

2.Once browned, add in onions, garlic and carrots and sauté until fragrant.

2.Add in the tomato paste and cook for a minute more. Pour in Casillero del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon and simmer for 2 minutes. Add in water enough to just cover the surface of the meat. Simmer until almost dry, adding the peas just as the beef is finishing.

3.In another sauté pan, cook the saba strips in oil until golden. Set aside.

4.Pour the eggs into a nonstick pan to cook form a flat omelette. Cook only one side, about one minute. Remove from pan.

5.Place the rice and the beef mixture into half the flat omelette and fold the other half over to form a half moon crescent. Top with the saba strips.

Spicy Mussel and Clam Binakol

serves: 4-6

Cold and dreary months call for an à la minute soup for slurping. So try this light recipe that’s packed with spice and fresh flavors that’s perfect for a crisp, chilly day.

INGREDIENTS:

-500 g fresh mussels

-500 g fresh manila clams

-1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, sliced thinly

-2 stalks of lemongrass

-2 cloves garlic, minced

-2 tbsps Korean chili paste like Gochujang or Chinese chili garlic sauce

-2 young coconut (buko)

-1 cup Casillero del Diablo Chardonnay

-8 leaves fresh basil

-2 tbsps cooking oil

DIRECTIONS:

1.In a wok or deep pot, sauté the ginger and garlic in the oil until fragrant. Add in the chili paste and cook 1 minute more.

2.Add the lemongrass, clams, and mussels. Pour in the Casillero del Diablo Chardonnay. Cover and simmer for 2 minutes.

3. Add coconut water and the meat. Cook until the clams and mussels open. Discard the unopened ones.

4. Serve with torn basil leaves as garnish.

Pulled Pork Adobo Nachos

serves: 6-8

East meets West with this surprisingly substantial appetizer! Philippines’ national dish adobo that’s simmered in Casillero del Diablo Merlot gives the shredded pork unparalleled fork-tender texture and a delightful contrast of sweet and spicy.

INGREDIENTS:

-250 g pork shoulder or kasim, cut into big pieces

-1 cup Casillero del Diablo Merlot

-1 cup coconut vinegar

-1/2 cup soy sauce

-1 large red onion sliced thinly

-2 bay leaves

-1 tbsp. whole peppercorns

-2 whole bulbs of garlic

-3 ripe tomatoes, chopped

-1 large green mango, cut into small cubes

-2 calamansi

-2 tbsps. olive oil

-4 tbsps. cooking oil

-1 cup sour cream

-1/8 cup cilantro leaves

-200 g tortilla chips

-salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a pot, brown all sides of the pork seasoned with salt. Add the onions and sauté until fragrant.

2. Pour in the Casillero del Diablo Merlot and vinegar and simmer for 1 minute.

3. Add the soy sauce, peppercorns, and bay leaves. Simmer until pork is fork tender, about 1 hour. Water may be added if it dries too quickly.

4. Slice the tops of the garlic to expose the meat. Season with salt and pepper and one tbsp. of olive oil. Wrap them in aluminum foil and roast in a 375-degree F oven for 45 minutes.

5. Combine the green mango, tomato, calamansi juice, and remaining olive oil. Season with salt, pepper. Set aside.

6. Remove the skin from the garlic and combine with sour cream. Set aside.

7. Using two forks, flake the adobo meat until they become thin strips.

8. Assemble the nachos by placing the chips on a serving platter, topping them with the mango and tomato mixture, the sour cream and the adobo flakes.

9. Garnish with cilantro leaves.

Whether you’re a budding sommelier or simply someone who loves to wine and dine, Casillero del Diablo is an exquisite delight in every bottle. Once all the cooking is over and done, be sure to take time to sip in indulgence your Casillero del Diablo left over wine just because nothing beats enjoying it after a hard day of work in the kitchen.