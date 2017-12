I do not know how long I’ll live

But while I live, Lord, let me give

Some comfort to someone in need

By smile or nod, kind word or deed.

And let me do what ever I can

To ease things for my fellow man.

I want naught but to do my part

To “lift” a tired or weary heart.

To change folks’ frowns to smiles again.

Then I will not have lived in vain

And I’ll not care how long I’ll live

If I can give … and give … and give.

BJ.Morbitzer

