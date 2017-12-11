Lazada Offers Apple Products to Southeast Asia Customers

Fans of Apple can now buy their favorite Apple products on Lazada, Southeast Asia’s leading eCommerce company.

As an authorised online reseller, Lazada’s customers will be able to choose from a wide range of Apple products including iPhone, MacBook, MacBook Pro, iPad, iPad Pro, Apple TV, Beats by Dr. Dre, and other accessories.

Start shopping this holiday season

Consumers can start browsing this holiday season when the Apple ‘Shop-in-Shop’ on Lazada officially launched on December 8 in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore. This will be followed by Malaysia on 11th December, and then in Vietnam.

By shopping on Lazada, customers can choose to pay for their Apple devices through Lazada’s 0% financing instalment plans[1]. Exciting surprises also await Lazada customers looking to score savings from deals offered during the finale of Lazada’s Online Revolution shopping event, the 12.12 Final Sale. More details will be announced later.

The “preferred choice” for global brands

Lazada Group Chief Executive Officer Max Bittner said the Apple ‘Shop-in-Shop’ concept is a testament to Lazada’s reputation as the undisputed and trusted online shopping and selling platform in Southeast Asia. “Lazada is the preferred choice for global brands who, like us, want to drive the explosive growth of eCommerce in Southeast Asia,” said Mr. Bittner, adding: “It also underscores our commitment to give consumers better and convenient access to the world’s best brands and products, especially those from Apple.”