Lazada Extends Record-breaking Streak with USD 250 Million GMV Haul in the Grand Finale Sale of Online Revolution

Southeast Asia’s leading eCommerce company, Lazada Group, wrapped up its month-long Online Revolution campaign by crushing the region’s online sales record. The 12.12 final sale rang in USD 250 million in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), more than doubling last year’s sale. It also shattered the 11.11 record of USD 123 million, set only a month ago.

The massive sales volume is a clear sign that the month-long Online Revolution campaign, on its 6th year, is Southeast Asia’s biggest shopping phenomenon that has grabbed the attention of millions of consumers and provided them unprecedented access to products they want, love and need. Lazada customers came from all over Southeast Asia – from big cities like Bangkok and Jakarta to far-flung locations like Alabel in the Philippines, Jayapura in Papua Indonesia and Điện Biên province in Vietnam. Due to the spikes in volume, Lazada had to charter flights to Indonesia and Thailand to deliver goods ordered from international merchants. About 50,000 local marketplace sellers also saw massive sales increases.

Lazada constantly pushes the limits to better serve its customers and sellers to win in the region’s crowded eCommerce industry. To feature unique products and offers, it has entered into several exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands like Apple and Unilever. Furthermore, through the recently launched Taobao Collection service, it is offering a curated selection of international fashion, tech and lifestyle items. By investing heavily in its fulfillment operations, including warehouses and delivery hubs across the region, the company is continuously improving the shopping experience by reducing delivery lead times. Supported by the expertise of Alibaba, Lazada is also deployingcutting-edge technology solutions, that range from search and personalization to logistics optimization, to ultimately benefit both customers and sellers on the platform.

Filipinos Revolutionize Digital

Filipinos have embraced the convenience of shopping online this holiday season. Close to two hundred thousand Online Revolution parcels coming from both brands and merchants get delivered from the Lazada sorting center daily. Cities such as Negros Oriental, Benguet and Laguna recorded the most number of items ordered during the campaign. Interesting to note that aside from the usual tangible buys,majority of customers bought their prepaid mobile load on Lazada – a clear indicator that Filipinos are more comfortable buying almost anything beyond the realms of the physical store.

The holiday rush and last minute shopping also existed online. Items ordered broke records during the last day of the sale. Over 140,000 fashion items, over 15,000 lipsticks, and over 12,000 automotive gift items were ordered in just one day. Christmas trees of different sizes and home decorations were also top picks of customers.

“Our record-breaking performance during our Online Revolution campaign is a testament to the hard work our team has put in, but also that of our sellers, brands,logistic providers,and other business partners, over the last 6 years,” said Lazada Group Chief Executive Officer, Max Bittner. “The Online Revolution has just begun and it will continue to benefit consumers as well as the entire eCommerce ecosystem,” he added.