Latest Offering of Retail Treasury Bonds Met with Strong Public Support

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) have started issuing P255.4 billion worth of Retail Treasury Bonds (RTBs) yesterday. The 20th offering of the financial instrument was met with strong public demand, which led the BTr to award P130.0 billion during auction, as well as an additional P125.4 billion during the public offer period from November 20-27, 2017. Strong public demand led the RTBs to be oversubscribed multiple times, especially as the BTr set the initial offer at P30.0 billion.

“We are delighted that the general investing public continued to show strong support for RTBs. The overwhelmingly positive response from the public shows that an increasing number of Filipinos are saving and investing, as well as considering the long-term benefits of investments for themselves and their loved ones,” stated National Treasurer Rosalia V. de Leon.

The BTr once again held roadshows across the country to promote the benefits of RTBs to the investing public. Moreover, the BTr harnessed the added liquidity in the market ahead of the Christmas season, with the RTBs positioned as viable gifts leading to financial stability.

“The benefits of RTBs are multifold. These instruments help achieve financial stability for individuals and families, and, at the same time, these allow ordinary Filipinos to profoundly contribute to nation-building,” added Treasurer de Leon.

The Development Bank of the Philippines and Land Bank of the Philippines were the Joint Lead Issue Managers for the 20th RTB offering and were joined by BDO Capital & Investment Corporation, BPI Capital Corporation, China Bank Capital Corporation, First Metro Investment Corporation, and SB Capital Investment Corporation as Joint Issue Managers.