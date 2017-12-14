Lapu-Lapu City Creates Jr. Police, Parents Brigade

At least 1,000 students and parents in Olango Island were officially declared as members of the Lapu-Lapu City Junior Police and Parents Brigade in an investiture ceremony at the Mini-Hoopsdome in Olango on Wednesday.

Lapu-Lapu City Public Information Office consultant Caecent Magsumbol told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) that Mayor Paz Radaza spearheaded the investiture rites.

Magsumbol added that Mayor Radaza also swore in about 3,000 members of the Junior Police and Parents Brigade from Lapu-Lapu City last Monday at the Hoopsdome.

Members of the Junior Police and Parents Brigade have undergone a month-long training initiated by the Lapu-Lapu city government and the Philippine National Police.

Radaza created the Junior Police and Parents Brigade to help the government promote peace and order and to ensure the security and protection of the children in the city’s different schools and communities.

“You are given the task to be peacemakers in your respective schools. You are bestowed with the responsibility to be our partner in the City Government to bring about positive change among our constituency and to foster in them good citizenship,” Radaza told the new members of the groups in her speech during the ceremony.

“I hope that with the power vested in you, you would help our police maintain peace and order in our city, most especially in our schools. I also wish that you would help protect our environment, and I will definitely count on you,” the lady mayor said.

Radaza also appealed to the Junior Police and Parents Brigade to “never ever abuse” the positions and authority given them.

“I am praying that you would never abuse your positions as Junior Police and Parents Brigade. You are here today because we believe that you are capable of helping us bring peace and order in your schools and communities,” Radaza said. (PNA)