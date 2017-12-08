JICA Presents Septic Tank Treatment Plant Inception Report to MCDCB

THE Metro Cebu Septic Tank Sludge Treatment Plant project continues to move forward as Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) dispatched their Preparatory Survey Team to Cebu last November 8 – 14, 2017 for the outline design of the project. Prior to the survey proper, the team paid a visit to the office of the Chairman of MCWD on November 8 and another courtesy call to the Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board (MCDCB) on November 9.

In the presence of MCDCB Chairperson Gov. Hilario Davide III, the JICA team headed by Mr. Noriaki Yokouchi, leader of the Preparatory Survey Team, presented the inception report on their plans for the initial survey which they will be doing until the 25th of November. Also present during the courtesy call were RAFI Executive Director Ms. Evelyn Nacario-Castro, Capitol Consultant Atty. Jing Lachica, Mr. Fedencio Carreon of DENR 7, and the JICA mission delegation led by Mr. Yokouchi.

In May of 2016, Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) requested assistance from JICA and the City of Yokohama, Japan in realizing their goal of constructing a Septic Tank Sludge Treatment Plant in order to improve the waste water management of Metro Cebu. JICA will be working in two areas, the North area and the South area, where the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) requested each zone to have facilities for water treatment. Upon accomplishing the survey, the results will be presented to the Government of Japan, after which they will decide the final scope of the project.