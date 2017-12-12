iPhone X, Now Available in Power Mac Center

It’s finally here! Power Mac Center has officially launched the most anticipated iPhone X, widely regarded as the most sophisticated iPhone yet. At the stroke of midnight on December 1, 2017, the premier Apple partner re-opened the doors of its flagship store in Greenbelt 3, Makati City to welcome shoppers who lined up early the previous day to be among the first to get their hands on today’s hottest device.

Before the selling started, guests were treated to free crash courses as well as live music mixes from DJ Callum. Among the Power Mac Center brand ambassadors who graced the event were Maine Mendoza, Marc Nelson, Rico Blanco, Gab Valenciano, Sam YG, Jinno Rufino, Kim Jones, Jericho Rosales, Tommy Esguerra, Cesca Litton, Richard Juan, and Kaila Estrada. Meanwhile, the first 200 buyers received premium accessories worth up to P23,000 each!

iPhone X is now available in select Power Mac Center stores nationwide. Price starts at Php64,490.