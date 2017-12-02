Goldilocks Celebrates National Cake Day

In celebration of the #NationalCakeDay, Goldilocks held a CAKE-ALL-YOU-CAN buffet promo to all cake lovers from Manila and different parts of the country — Batangas, Pangasinan, Cebu, Iloilo, Cagayan De Oro and Davao last November 26.

This year is the second time that the Goldilocks joined the celebration where cake lovers enjoyed the different activities and games.

The CAKE-ALL-YOU-CAN buffet promo is only PHP169/person where participants were given 40-minutes to indulge 11 varieties of cake namely the Black Forest Cake, Chocolate Mousse, Tres Leches, Rainbow Cake, Creamy Quezo Ube Cake, Chocolate, Marble, Mocha Chiffon, Coffee Crumble Cake, Royal Fudge Cake with Toblerone and Classic Brownies.

As the country’s number one bakeshop, Goldilocks kicked off the National Cake Day early with the kids in the Baseco compound in Tondo, Manila and Bahay Pinangga, a center for abused children in Cebu. Cakes were also sent to various orphanages in key cities around the country.

The National Cake Day is celebrated every 26th of November.