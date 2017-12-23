Globe Telecom Wraps Up TM Basketball Para Sa Bayan With Championship Games

Globe Telecom’s TM Basketball Para Sa Bayan wrapped up another successful year of extending a helping hand to local communities by supporting sports development, particularly among underprivileged kids and youth throughout the country.

Just recently, TM Basketball Para Sa Bayan reached out to kids from Talavera, Nueva Ecija and Porac, Pampanga on December 10 with free basketball clinics and 3-on-3 tournaments. The first three stops were in Tondo, Dumaguete and Tuguegarao.

No less than LA Tenorio, one of the country’s top athletes, and his Method Basketball Academy led the way as they taught aspiring basketball players the fundamentals of the sport, like dribbling and shooting. The 33-year-old Tenorio, who is known for his big heart on the court, also inspired the kids to pursue their goals no matter how hard it gets. Following the conclusion of sports clinics conducted in various provinces, winning youth teams from the provinces traveled to Manila to train with Tenorio before competing in the championship games.

“It has been the company’s goal to reach out to local communities especially the youth through sports under TM Basketball Para sa Bayan. It was a very fruitful year in terms of helping underprivileged kids throughout the country and we would like to thank LA Tenorio and his Method Basketball Academy for spending his time and effort. He is truly a champion on and off the court,” said Chelle Obligacion-Gray, Globe Director for Citizenship and Advocacy Marketing.

The basketball runs aim to promote a healthy lifestyle, good values and create equal opportunities to Filipinos at the grassroots level. Through the sports clinic, Globe aims to emphasize the importance of sports in the formative development of today’s youth. Sports is an effective tool to develop values and give kids opportunities to go to school.

Studies show that sports teaches self-discipline and builds confidence not only while playing but more importantly, off the court. It also helps kids veer away from drugs and keep them in school.

TM, being the number 1 prepaid brand of Globe, shares this advocacy of grassroots development and inclusivity, hence, the hashtag #LahatKasamaSaSaya. A pair of 3-on-3 tournaments, split into two categories (youth and open), were held in each of the legs. The participants were made up of kids and teens aged 9 to 14 while those who joined the open division were aged 15 to 21.