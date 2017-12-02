Gift-Giving Tips When You’re Not So Techie

While we all do our best to find the perfect gift, when it comes to technology many of us can feel intimidated and unsure of what to choose. This year, follow these tips to help simplify the process and give your tech shopping confidence a boost.

Ask an expert. While many of us research online, it’s good to prepare a list of questions and ask the in-store experts. Taking the time to demo the devices and compare all the different models will ensure you make an informed decision you can feel confident about.

Consider how the device will be used. If you plan to purchase a new computer, the first thing to think about is how it will be used. Whether it’s for work or play (or maybe a bit of both), there are many styles and features that will help tailor a computer to your recipient’s needs. Determining the appropriate processor is important since it affects so many aspects of a computer, including battery life, weight and overall performance.

Don’t forget style. Technology devices often come in an array of colours and models that can reflect a person’s style. If a computer is on your list, then take the time to try out the latest designs in-store, including 2 in 1, special pen and ink models and wireless keyboards. Anyone will appreciate knowing how much effort went into a gift that reflects their personality and style.

Know your needs. From voice to touch to design, computers have features today that we could only dream of a few years ago. PCs with Intel’s new 8th Gen Core Processor include new advancements like Windows Mixed Reality and enhanced gaming with virtual reality. Make sure to familiarize yourself with the technology to determine which one will help in your quest for your loved one to have more fun, be more productive and be grateful for your thoughtful gift.

