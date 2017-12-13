FSTP Farmer Finds Success in Squash Biz; Helps Others Find Feat

Success is not measured by the things you see, but on how one shares her blessings with others.

For Camila Geralla, having a squash noodle business at the age of 66 is not an easy task. But with the help of her fellow members from the Boljoon Farmer-Scientists Association and her husband, everything has been running smoothly.

Camila started her business in June 2013. Her factory in Barangay Arbor, Boljoon can produce up to 500 packs of squash noodles, priced at P88 each.

“Ang kalambuan usa na ka kalampusan sa taw gumikan sa iyang pagpaningkamot,” Camila said, while preparing the squash mixture for kneading.

Labor of love

As cliché as it seems, every strand of noodle is made with love. She personally mixes, kneads and packs the readied pancit canton.

“The squash gives the natural yellow color of the noodles, unlike the regular ones wherein an artificial food coloring is added,” Camila said.

Squash is rich in vitamins A, B6, and C, and phosphorus and potassium. It is also rich in manganese, which is known to help boost the body’s ability to process fats and carbohydrates.

According to Loreza Mae Lapinid of the Provincial Nutrition Council, squash is perfect for children who are picky-eaters since it can easily be mixed with dishes.

“It has the same amount of calories with the regular pancit canton but the good thing is you can get more vitamin A from it. With this, it is highly recommended to include squash in your children’s diet,” Lapinid added.

Her squash noodles may be a little bit pricey from the regular ones, but its nutritional benefits outweigh the price difference.

Squash queen

Dubbed as the “squash queen” of Boljoon, Camila is thankful to the Farmer-Scientist’s Training Program (FSTP) of the Provincial Government for equipping the farmers with the right knowledge and equipment, both helpful in increasing their yield. Camila is a farmer-scientist herself.

“I really encourage my fellow farmers to plant squash,” Camila said smiling. The farmers themselves supply the squash needed for production.

For her, sharing her success to her fellow farmers makes her business venture sweeter. To date, Camila shares her knowledge to those who are interested in this type of business.

“Kung unsa man jud imong tumong sa kinabuhi, paningkamutan jud nga makab-ut. Dili mag huna-huna nga farmer lang ka. (We must stay focused on our goals in life and persevere. We should not think that we are merely farmers),” Camila said.

Also, Camila is now learning how to culture button mushrooms. She is hopeful that this will be her next business venture.

“Naa bitaw mga kahigayonan nga makat-on ta, dili jud nato ipalabay. Mag susi-susi jud ta ngano ug unsaon nato ni. (We should never let our learning opportunities pass. We should be observant so we’ll know the process),” Camila added.

cebu.gov.ph