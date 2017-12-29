Fire Victims to Receive Assistance from SSI, NCCC, LGU and China

The kin and family of the departed victims of the tragic NCCC Mall fire will receive assistance from the SSI, the NCCC and the local government of Davao City.

“Naa nay amount ang City, Naa nay amount ang NCCC, naa nay amount ang SSI.” (There is an amount from the city, amount from NCCC and amount from the SSI) but they left it to me to announce or not but upon discussions with the city legal, I would not announce the amount to protect the family,” Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said in a presscon with the media on Dec. 27.

About 38 persons were killed in a tragic fire that occurred at the NCCC Mall in the morning of December 23 which raged until the afternoon of December 24. Thirty-seven of the killed were SSI call center employees who were trapped in the fourth floor of the building while one was an emergency responder from the NCCC Mall.

Duterte-Carpio also said that she got a confirmed information that the People’s Republic of China will be providing cash assistance for the victims of the NCCC fire and those affected by the flooding caused by Tropical Depression Vinta. (PIA/RG Alama)