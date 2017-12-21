Electrolux: A Taste of Christmas

As Christmas day is fast approaching, we also are excited to look for new recipes to prepare on that special occasion for our relatives and friends who are coming over. Try this “Cassava Tarts” recipe presented during “A Taste of Christmas” event by Electrolux last December 2-3 in Anson’s at Alabang Town Center.

Cassava Tarts

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 10 mins | Serves: 14

Ingredients:

• 250g grated cassava

• 1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk

• 1/4 cup evaporated milk

• 1/4 cup coconut milk

• 1/4 cup coconut cream

• 1 egg

• 2 tablespoons chopped coconut meat

• 14 tart shells

Topping:

• 2 egg yokes

• 1/4 cup reserved sweetened condensed milk

• 1/4 cup reserved coconut milk

• 1/4 cup reserved coconut cream

Procedure:

1. Preheat your Electrolux built-in oven to 350° f.

2. Set aside tart shells. In large mixing bowl, combine all other cake ingredients.

3. Mix well. Pour equally into 12 mini tart shells.

4. Bake in the Electrolux built-in oven until top is no longer liquid (approximately 20-30 minutes).

5. Mix topping ingredients well and spread evenly on top of tarts.

6. Bake an additional 7 to 10 minutes. Cool completely.

For more delicious holiday meal ideas, please visit Electrolux website and follow @ElectroluxPhilippines on Facebook and Instagram or @ElectroluxPH on Twitter.