Electrolux Kitchen Days Studio

Electrolux presented A Taste of Christmas, a cooking demo showcasing how to prepare delectable Christmas celebrations last December 2-3 in Anson’s at Alabang Town Center. Classic holiday dishes were prepared with a twist like “Christmas Paella” by Chef Jonathan at the Electrolux Kitchen Studio. Try this recipe with the help of Electrolux Induction hob set and feel the spirit of Christmas all the more special.

Christmas Paella

Prep time: 30 mins | Cook Time: 45 mins | Serves: 10

Ingredients:

• 4 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 pound chorizo sausages

• 1 tablespoon turmeric powder

• 2 teaspoons dried oregano

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into 2 inch pieces

• 3 cloves garlic

• 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

• 2 cups uncooked white rice

• 1 bay leaf

• 1/2 bunch Italian flat leaf parsley, chopped

• 4 cups chicken stock

• 2 lemons, zested

• 1 white onion

• 1 red bell pepper, coarsely chopped

• 1 pound shrimps, peeled and deveined

Procedure:

1. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet or paella pan over your Electrolux Induction hob set at low heat. Add the chorizo and cook until most fat is rendered and chorizo browns. Set aside.

2. Using the same pan, keep the oil and stir in garlic, onion, red pepper flakes, and rice. Cook, stirring, to coat rice with oil, for about 3 minutes. Stir in bay leaf, parsley, chicken stock, and lemon zest. Bring to a boil, cover, and reduce heat to medium low. Simmer for a few minutes then transfer in the Electrolux built-in oven for 15-20 minutes or until rice is cooked.

3. Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a separate skillet over medium heat. Stir in chicken; cook 5 minutes. Stir in bell pepper and sausage; cook 5 minutes. Stir in shrimps; cook, turning the shrimp, until both sides are pink. Arrange on top of rice and serve.

