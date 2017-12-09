Dumaguete City to Host More Game Events in 2018

Dumaguete City is expected to host again the more than 5,000 student-athletes all over the Philippines early next year.

Mayor Felipe Remollo has aspired the city to be the sports destination in the country after Dumaguete’s series of successful hostings of the national and regional game events in the city this year.

“This coming January we expect at least 3,000 athletes for Children’s Games aged 12 and under who will participate in a unique sporting event, a traditional Filipino games such as takyan, sack race, kayukok, tubig-tubig, bato-lata among others which will be organized by the Philippine Sports Commission,” said Remollo.

However, this December, Senator Pia Cayetano will bring all women soccer players from Manila to Dumaguete, the mayor said.

In February 2018, the Department of Education (DepEd) said more than 5, 000 students are also expected to converge here for a grand display of talents in both cultural and academic competitions.

The Philippine Olympic Committee-Philippine Sports Commission’s (POC-PSC) National Batang Pinoy Games will be hosted again here in April.

Dumaguete City has been hosting the University Games and Palarong Pambansa including the 1st International Handball Games and Regional Batang Pinoy among others this year.

“The hosting of sports competition here is monthly naman gyud, and Dumaguete is their favorite place to play, I think it’s worth it for those who wanted to rent our facilities, we will let them rent,” said Remollo.

The mayor is now meeting with school board to discuss the use the different kinds of Special Education Funds (SEF) for the construction of at least 3,000 to 4,000 capacity dormitory-type of accommodation including the provision of sleeping bags.

Remollo is planning to build the dormitory at Barangay Talay area which can also be used for evacuation center.

“The school board fund can be used because we can save the schools from using its facilities and we will no longer disrupt their school classes or activity,” explained Remollo.

In the meantime, the city also appropriating fund for the school board using the SEF to build at least three to four shower rooms and comfort rooms to all 20 schools in anticipation for the February activity. (jct/PIA7-Negros Oriental)