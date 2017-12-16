DTI Launches #consumerPH to Promote Consumer Awareness Online

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has launched the #consumerPH, a social media initiative to increase consumer awareness in the country.

Through its Consumer Protection and Advocacy Bureau (CPAB), the #consumerPH aims to boost online presence of DTI in social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The agency targets to maximize the use of social media to inform, educate, and communicate its advocacy campaign on consumer rights and responsibilities.

“Through this project, consumers will be more informed of their rights and responsibilities and they will be guided with useful tips and information for their shopping needs,” said DTI Undersecretary for Consumer Protection Group Teodor Pascua.

The #consumerPH also has daily hashtag concept such as #AskMonday, #TriviaTuesday, #WittyWednesday, #ThursdayTips, #FridayFigures, #SaturdayRecap, and #WhatsUpSunday.

During the Consumer Welfare Month last October, Pascua stressed the opportunity to widen the reach to consumers and disseminate consumer rights-related information with the rise of digital technology.

Meanwhile, in September 2016, consumer awareness among Filipinos reached 78 percent according to a Pulse Asia survey. This was also the highest consumer awareness level recorded for the month of September.

This means eight out of 10 Filipinos are aware of their consumer rights.