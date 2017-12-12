DSWD Disaster Response Efforts Recognized

“This is for the DSWD 7 staff and to the individuals, civic organizations, schools, other national government agencies, non-government organizations and business sectors who volunteered to help us provide food and non-food assistance to the families affected by the Marawi Clash,” said Regional Director Ma. Evelyn B. Macapobre.

Director Macapobre represented the Department of Social Welfare and Development to the Provincial Recognition Day of the Provincial Government of Lanao del Sur because DSWD 7also received a Plaque of Recognition.

Vice Governor Mamintal A. Adiong of Lanao del Sur gave the Plaque of Recognition to Director Macapobre.

The DSWD 7 is recognized for its invaluable assistance and continuous service to the internally displaced persons of Marawi City and Lanao del Sur.

The DSWD 7 has provided a total of 298,947 family food packs worth Php 111,948,799.68 and 500 non-food items amounting to Php 3,774,809.50 to the families affected by the Marawi Clash.