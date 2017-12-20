DSWD-7 Provides Food Assistance to Typhoon Urduja Stricken Communities

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region 7 has already delivered 2,700 family food packs to Biliran province. The goods were transported early this morning via the Philippine Navy Boat BRP AGTA and arrived in Naval, Biliran at 1:00 PM.
“The DSWD 7 has allocated 20,000 family food packs for the province of Biliran. Ongoing hauling of the remaining food packs has started this afternoon,” said DSWD 7 Regional Director Ma. Evelyn B. Macapobre.
For Central Visayas, DSWD 7 has already provided family food packs to the following Local Government Units (LGUs):
|Food Packs
|DATE
|QUANTITY
|UNIT COST
|TOTAL COST
|Grand Total Cost
|3,758,400.00
|Daanbantayan
|12/17/17
|4,200
|360.00
|1,512,000.00
|Medellin
|12/17/17
|5,000
|360.00
|1,800,000.00
|Madridejos
|12/17/17
|29
|360.00
|10,440.00
|Pilar
|12/17/17
|51
|360.00
|18,360.00
|Toledo
|12/18/17
|1,000
|360.00
|360,000.00
|Others
|Strandees in Dumaguete City
|12/16/17
|160
|360
|Php 57,600.00
The following LGUs in Cebu Province has requested for prepositioning: San Francisco -1,000, Poro – 1,000, Pilar – 1,000 and Tabogon – 1,000.