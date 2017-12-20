DSWD-7 Provides Food Assistance to Typhoon Urduja Stricken Communities

Date Posted: December 20, 2017 | By Press Release

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region 7 has already delivered 2,700 family food packs to Biliran province. The goods were transported early this morning via the Philippine Navy Boat BRP AGTA and arrived in Naval, Biliran at 1:00 PM.

“The DSWD 7 has allocated 20,000 family food packs for the province of Biliran. Ongoing hauling of the remaining food packs has started this afternoon,” said DSWD 7 Regional Director Ma. Evelyn B. Macapobre.

For Central Visayas, DSWD 7 has already provided family food packs to the following Local Government Units (LGUs):

Food Packs DATE QUANTITY UNIT COST TOTAL COST
Grand Total Cost         3,758,400.00
Daanbantayan 12/17/17 4,200 360.00 1,512,000.00
Medellin 12/17/17 5,000 360.00 1,800,000.00
Madridejos 12/17/17 29 360.00 10,440.00
Pilar 12/17/17 51 360.00 18,360.00
Toledo 12/18/17 1,000 360.00 360,000.00
Others
Strandees in Dumaguete City 12/16/17 160 360 Php 57,600.00

 

The following LGUs in Cebu Province has requested for prepositioning:  San Francisco -1,000, Poro – 1,000, Pilar – 1,000 and Tabogon – 1,000.

