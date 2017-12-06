DSWD-7 Holds 3rd Panaghiusa Festival

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office VII once again stages the Panaghiusa Festival today, December 6 to December 8, 2017 at the Ayala Center Cebu.

The Panaghiusa Festival, which is already on its third year, aims to increase public awareness on DSWD programs and services and its accomplishments.

The festival further aims to showcase the positive impact of the programs in the lives of its partner-beneficiaries through their success stories.

“For this year, we will invite partner-beneficiaries in order to share their inspiring stories and how they were able to rise above the challenges they face in their day to day life,” Regional Director Ma. Evelyn Macapobre said.

“We want the beneficiaries to be a model and inspiration to others so that they will not give up easily in pursuing their dreams and aspirations,” Macapobre added.

Various activities are lined-up like the SLP job fair, festival parade, opening salvo, trade exhibit, information caravan, state of the region address and awarding of the 2017 Regional Search for Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya, Exemplary Pantawid Pamilya Children and Kalahi-CIDSS Bayani Ka! winners.

For the trade exhibit, Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) products from Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental and Siquijor will be on display and for sale at the rotunda of Ayala Center Cebu.

“Aside from DSWD internal convergence, DSWD recognizes the contribution of various partners and stakeholders like other national government agencies (NGAs) that’s why we invite them to join the information caravan and have an information desk during the festival,” Macapobre said.

“We have been to various places in the region just to reach out many people and this festival will culminate the year-long information caravan of the Department,” she added.

Mall goers can inquire on DSWD and partner NGAs on its various programs and services during mall hours.