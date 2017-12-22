DSWD-7 Awards Exemplary Partner-Beneficiaries, Communities

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office VII awards exemplary partner-beneficiaries and communities during the 3rd Panaghiusa Festival held recently at the Ayala Center Cebu.

Exemplary communities that are engaged in Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-CIDSS) and whose efforts significantly contributed to advancing “Sama-samang Pagkilos Nang May Malasakit” or compassionate, collective action in their respective municipalities were honored through the Bayani Ka! Awards.

The Municipality of Compostela, Cebu won the Sustained Community Volunteer Group award and the Barangay Sub-Project Management Committee (BSPMC) represented by Felicidad C. Tacsan from Brgy. Canamucan accepted the award.

Also awarded were the BSPMC of Brgy. Victoria, San Remigio represented by Anselmo O. Sohitado for the Environment Protection category and the BSPMC of Brgy. Bonga, Maria, Siquijor represented by Sart Cherryn B. Tumapon for the Gender and Development category.

For ensuring the rights of the Eskaya Tribe are fulfilled, respected, and promoted in their community, so they will have a voice in community decision-making, the BSPMC of Brgy. Taytay, Duero, Bohol represented by Hilario S. Galambao won the Indigenous Peoples Welfare category while the BSPMC of Brgy. Luka, Oslob, Cebu won the Persons with Disability (PWD) category represented by Alejandrino L. Luzano, for encouraging the resident PWDs to not only surpass their disability and people’s expectations but also to participate in the affairs of their community.

The BSPMC of Brgy. Mohon, Sogod, Cebu represented by Angel P. Arnoza and the BSPMC of Brgy. Bangwalog, Duero, Bohol represented by Jhulmar B. Bagwisa bagged the Elderly category and Youth category, respectively.

On its fifth year of recognizing model Pantawid Pamilya partner-beneficiaries, model families in the region were also awarded for their ability and confidence to lift themselves from poverty.

The Catubig family of Brgy. Bogo, Maria, Siquijor was declared the first place for the 2017 Regional Search for Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya.

They also represented the Central Visayas Region in the national search and was adjudged the fourth runner-up during the National Search for Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya.

The Saac family of Brgy. Lanao, Moalboal, Cebu bagged the second place while the Cambangay family of Brgy. Cambangay Norte, San Miguel, Bohol bagged the third place.

Children beneficiaries were also recognized through the Exemplary Pantawid Pamilya Children.

Rhenalyn Joy C. Perez of Brgy. Nagerong, Lazi, Siquijor bagged the first place.

Her runners-up include Reygine G. Escabas of Brgy. Poblacion, Cordova, Cebu, Dianna Lorena R. Datoy of Brgy. San Agustin, Alburquerque, Bohol and Mary Joy Soneja of Brgy. Candana-ay, Ayungon, Negros Oriental.

The winners received a plaque of recognition and a cash prize.

www.fo7.dswd.gov.ph