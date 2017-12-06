Image Source: sciencealert.com

DOH Must ‘Inoculate’ Philippines from Supply-Driven Vaccines

Date Posted: December 6, 2017 | By Press Release

In the wake of dengue vaccine flop, Health officials should guarantee that Filipinos are now “inoculated” from supply-driven vaccines whose efficacy has not yet been established, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto said in an interview.

“If there’s one lesson to be learned from the “Denggoyvaxx,” it is that Filipino children should not be made guinea pigs again,” Recto said.

Recto made the call as the government is set to buy P7.4 billion worth of vaccines next year.

“Whether we like it or not, one side effect of this unfortunate incident is that people are asking if the vaccines to be bought using taxpayers money are safe,” Recto said.

“I know that they are, but the DOH must still go out of its way in assuring the public that next year’s vaccines meet the highest standards,” he added.

“These are the times when we miss the great communication skills of Dr. Johnny Flavier,” Recto said, adding that the issue can be exploited by anti-vaxxers, if the DOH will not be pro-active on its stance.

Costing P7.43 billion, the 2018 public vaccination program targets full immunization of 2.7 million infants, of which 1.4 million infants will be given pneumococcal vaccine.

All 2.7 million infants will also be administered Japanese Encephalitis vaccine.

In addition, 2.1 million Grade 1 and 1.7 million Grade 7 pupils will benefit from anti-Tetanus-Diptheria, and measles vaccines.

Tetanus vaccine will also be given to 2.7 million pregnant women while 1.2 million flu shots and 1.3 million pneumococcal vaccines will be administered to seniors.

According to the DOH briefer submitted to the Senate, full immunization for infants cover inoculations against Hepatitis, Polio, Pneumonia, Measles, Mumps and Rubella.

