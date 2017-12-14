DOE Moves Against Adulterated “Bote-Bote” Fuels

The sale of adulterated gasoline and diesel to tricycles and jeepneys in the countryside may soon become a thing of the past, according to Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

On Tuesday, Cusi presented new policies crafted by the Department of Energy (DOE) Oil Industry Management Bureau that would ease the establishment of gas stations in the countryside.

Cusi said that the “bote-bote” system or sale of gas and diesel on soda bottles opens end-users to the purchase of adulterated fuel and exposes the public to the dangers of fire and explosion.

The new policies under the downstream oil industry are intended to further protect consumers by enticing industry players to provide better services and products.

The policies were unveiled as part of OIMB Day in line with the celebration of December as the National Energy Consciousness Month (NECM).

Themed with the E-Power Mo campaign, the NECM highlights the importance of energy in the daily lives of Filipinos and the country’s overall economic development.

“The Revised Retail Rules, The Philippine Downstream Natural Gas Industry Regulation and Handbook on LPG Safety Code in Refilling Plant are a welcome development in their respective sectors,” said Secretary Cusi.

“We now have categories for gas stations that will encourage the putting up of safer products, facilities and services,” said Cusi.

“We are also open to the various technology-options that are being introduced in the market to address the proliferation of liquid fuels in soda bottles or ‘bote-bote’,” he added.

Cusi affirmed the need to cater to the dynamic segment of the transport industry, the tricycle drivers and operators and those living in remote areas.

Cusi said the DOE drafted and endorsed to the Department of Trade and Industry-Bureau of Product Standards the new Philippine National Standard (PNS) for automotive and industrial diesel products in compliance with the standard specification under the Philippine Clean Air Act. (ALT/CAL/PIA9-Zamboanga del Sur/DOE Press Release)