Disney Toy Story Land to Officially Open on April 26, 2018

Shanghai Disney Resort announced that Shanghai Disneyland’s seventh themed land – the highly anticipated Disney Toy Story Land – is set to open on April 26, 2018, welcoming guests of all ages into a world of fun and imagination, and providing yet another reason for guests to be immersed in the unparalleled storytelling and creativity of Shanghai Disneyland.

Major construction of Disney Toy Story Land is close to completion, and will be followed by an extensive preparation period, which includes ride testing and adjustment and trial operations, in anticipation of the day when guests will officially be welcomed as “honorary toys” in the backyard of Andy, the boy from the Toy Story films.

Based on the Disney·Pixar film series, Disney Toy Story Land will be a high-spirited, colorful world where guests will feel as if they’ve been shrunk down to the size of their favorite Toy Story toys for laughter and fun with family and friends. Woody, Buzz and their Toy Story pals come to life and play in this fully immersive land, which features three new attractions – Slinky Dog Spin, Rex’s Racer, Woody’s Round-Up, a uniquely themed character greeting area, Meeting Post, and immersive shopping and dining experiences, Al’s Toy Barn and Toy Box Café.

Disney Toy Story Land comes from a collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering, Pixar Animation Studios and a group of renowned international and Chinese designers, engineers, artists and cultural advisors. As the first post-opening expansion project of Shanghai Disney Resort, Disney Toy Story Land broke ground in November 2016, only six months after the resort’s grand opening. The team behind the land has already celebrated numerous construction milestones, including the successful installation of the U-shaped track of Rex’s Racer, the thrilling ride hosted by the insecure Tyrannosaurus toy named Rex and his Stegosaurus friend, Trixie. With this new expansion, Disney Toy Story Land will give guests yet another reason to choose to visit Shanghai Disneyland over multiple days.

Recruitment for this new exciting Disney Toy Story Land started earlier this year as the resort continues to hire and train new Cast Members to join the current team of over 10,000 Cast Members. Cast Members will undertake extensive preparatory work to extend Disney’s legendary guest service standards of safety, courtesy, show and efficiency to this new land.

As a key pre-opening step for all Walt Disney Parks and Resorts destinations and major attractions, a trial operations period will be scheduled before its grand opening to allow invited participants to experience select attractions, entertainment and dining on select dates.

The opening date of Disney Toy Story Land, April 26, 2018, will also mark the second anniversary of the opening of the highly successful Shanghai International Tourism and Resorts Zone, and the timing will ensure the expanded attractions and entertainment will be available in advance of the summer season.