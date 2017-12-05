DBM Releases Guidelines on Grant of Productivity Enhancement Incentive

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) issued Budget Circular No. 2017-4 outlining the guidelines on the grant of Productivity Enhancement Incentive (PEI) to government personnel.

The PEI of P5,000 shall be given to government employees not earlier than December 15, 2017, provided that they are still in the service as of November 30, 2017 and that they have rendered at least a total of four (4) months of at least satisfactory service as of November 30, 2017.

The said Circular covers:

All positions of civilian personnel, whether regular, casual, or contractual in nature, appointive or elective, full-time or part-time, now existing or hereafter created in the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches, the Constitutional Commissions and other Constitutional Offices, State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) not covered by Republic Act (RA) No. 10149, s. 2011, which are under the jurisdiction of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), and Local Water Districts (LWDs); Officials and employees of Local Government Units (LGUs); and Military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Department of National Defense (DND), and uniformed personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Public Safety College (PPSC), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) under the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) under the Department of Transportation (DOTr), and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA) under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The PEI is among the benefits included in Executive Order 201, s. 2016. As mandated by EO 201, the PEI is meant to improve the productivity of government workers. It is granted to government workers, alongside the upward adjustment of the salary schedule in the bureaucracy, and new benefits such as mid-year bonus equivalent to one month basic salary.

For the National Government Agencies, an estimated amount of P7.5 billion has been set aside in the 2017 Budget to finance the PEI grant of around 1.5 million workers across the national government.

Budget Circular No. 2017-4 can be accessed through the DBM website with the this link.

For more information on the Department of Budget and Management, visit www.dbm.gov.ph. (DBM)