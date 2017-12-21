Damage to Gov’t Infra in ‘Urduja’-Hit Regions Now at P569-M: DPWH

Damage to government infrastructure caused by Tropical Depression Urduja has reached an estimated Php569 million, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Wednesday.

The department reported that the biggest damage was recorded in the Eastern Visayas region, costing some Php541.7 million.

“Estimate of damage to national roads, bridges under DPWH is placed at Php569.72 million, which covers Php541.7 million in Region 8 (Eastern Visayas); Php26.5 million in Region 4-B (Mimaropa); Php1 million in Region 5 (Bicol); and Php520,000 in Region 11 (Davao),” the DPWH said in a statement.

It further said that as of Wednesday noon, one road section in Mimaropa and seven road sections in Eastern Visayas remain impassable due to landslide, damaged roads and bridges and spillway brought about by the storm.

In Biliran province, still closed to traffic due to landslide are the Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road, particularly at K1033+900 and K1041+000, and the Biliran-Naval Circumferential Road due to four damaged bridges, namely, Catmon, Caray-caray, Santol and Busali Bridges.

Travelers from Tacloban may take the Biliran-Cabucgayan-Caibiran-Culaba-Kawayan-Almeria-Naval route in going to Naval and vice versa.

In Leyte province, four road sections are still impassable, among them Bagahupi-Babatngon-Sta. Cruz-Barugo-Carigara Road due to landslide; Jaro-Dagami-Burauen-Lapaz (K0951+500) due to damaged spillway; Libungao-Matag-ob-Palompon Road and Kananga-Tungonan Hot Spring Road due to damaged pavement caused by flooding and landslide.

The DPWH is conducting clearing operations at the affected section of the Sibuyan Circumferential Road in Romblon province, which was closed due to the washed-out Tinimbawan Bridge Detour.