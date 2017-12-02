CSC Sets Exam Guidelines for PWDs, Pregnant, Seniors

As part of measures to promote equal employment opportunity in government, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) released guidelines on the administration of the Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) to persons with disabilities (PWDs), pregnant women, and senior citizens.

Under CSC Resolution No. 1701159 issued July 31, 2017 and circularized through CSC Memorandum Circular No. 31, s. 2017 dated October 6, 2017, partially and totally blind examinees can take the examination using either the Dictation or the Braille system, with the help of a suitable room examiner and proctor. Those with low vision will be assigned test materials with increased font size.

The deaf or hard of hearing will be guided by a room examiner and proctor with knowledge on sign language or by certified sign language interpreters.

The CSC said that examinees who are PWDs, pregnant women, and senior citizens will be assigned to take the examination in a room located on the ground floor of the testing building for ease of movement.

The time limit for the examination shall be extended for one hour for the visually impaired and the deaf or hard of hearing, thus, 4 hours and 10 minutes for the CSE-PPT Professional Level, and 3 hours and 40 minutes for the Sub-Professional Level.

However, the CSC stressed that the time limit for other PWDs covering examinees with both apparent and non-apparent physical disability, pregnant women, senior citizens, and the rest of individuals classified as regular examinees will remain at 3 hours and 10 minutes for the Professional Level, and 2 hours and 40 minutes for the Sub-Professional Level.

The complete text of the guidelines is available from the CSC website at www.csc.gov.ph.

Meanwhile, the CSC informs the public that the next CSE-PPT is scheduled on March 18, 2018. Filing of application is ongoing until January 31, 2018 at the CSC Regional Office (CSC RO), or at any of the CSC RO’s Field Offices, covering the area where applicants intend to take the examination. Interested individuals are advised to access CSC Exam Announcement No. 04, s. 2017, which contains the application requirements and procedures, posted on the CSC website at www.csc.gov.ph. (CSC)