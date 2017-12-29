CSC Resets Exam in Iligan City on March 18, 2018

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has announced the resetting of the suspended August 6, 2017 Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) in Iligan City Testing Center to March 18, 2018, simultaneous with the first schedule of CSE-PPT in 2018 The said suspension was due to the hostility in Marawi City, from where the majority of the examinees in Iligan come from.

Affected examinees need not register for the March 18, 2018 exam, and shall only be given one chance to take the reset examination free of charge. Those who would not be able to take the March 18 exam shall have their examination fee and slot forfeited.

The CSC ARMM shall send notifications to the affected examinees through the contact numbers and/or email addresses appearing on the examinees’ application forms that were submitted for the suspended August 6, 2017 CSE-PPT. Affected examinees may also directly coordinate with the CSC ARMM regarding changes in school assignments through telephone nos. (064) 552-0512, 552-0327, and 552-1855. Otherwise, they may access the Online Notice of School Assignment (ONSA) on CSC’s website.

Meanwhile, the CSC reminds all other interested exam applicants that the deadline for application for the March 18, 2018 is on January 31, 2018. The CSC however clarifies that this is on a first-come, first-served basis, meaning that the CSC Regional/Field Office may cease accepting applications once it has reached its target number of registered examinees. Applications must be personally submitted at the CSC Regional Office (CSC RO), or at any of the CSC RO’s field offices, where applicants intend to take the examination. For details on application requirements and procedure, interested parties may access CSC Examination Announcement No. 04, s. 2017 now posted on the CSC website www.csc.gov.ph. Examination fee is P500.

For other relevant updates, interested individuals may visit CSC’s website and follow its official Facebook page (fb.com/PhilippineCivilServiceCommission). (CSC)