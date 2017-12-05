Children’s Talent Contest Caps 25th National Children’s Month Celebration

More than 200 Day Care children from different cities and municipalities in Central Visayas showcased their talents in the 2017 Regional Children’s Contest held recently at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

DSWD Assistant Regional Director for Operations Shalaine Marie Lucero acknowledges the various Local Government Units particularly the day care workers and the parents who tirelessly supported their children.

In her opening remarks, Lucero said that the whole society should help each other to make the community drug-free and safe for the children.

“Yes, it is true that the children are the future of our country and also among society’s most vulnerable members, so it is the duty of the government and child protection advocates to ensure their safety and well-being are prioritized,” she said.

Xavier Eñego Umpad of Cebu City impressed the judges and the audiences with his compelling explanation of his drawing about drug problem.

“Kita mo ani? Mao kini ang druga. Makadaot sa atong lawas. Makadaot sa atong mga pangandoy (Do you see this? This is illegal drug. Harmful to our health. Hindrance to our dreams),” the 4-year-old kid from Brgy. Pung-ol Sibugay said as he pointed to his drawing.

“Busa, kamong mga ginikanan, tudloi mi ninyo ug agaka mi ninyo paingon sa matarong nga dalan aron malikay lang mi sa druga, sa ginadiling druga (Therefore, parents, teach us and guide us in the right direction so that we will stay away from drugs, from illegal drugs),” he said.

Xavier Eñego bested other 16 child contenders in the draw & tell category.

Keisha Yussin Pajulas of Siaton, Negros Oriental and Qastle Quinjhi Aquino of Talisay City finished second and third in the same category, respectively.

In the singing category, Luke Niño Doliente of Dauis, Bohol finished first place for his pitch perfect rendition of a Visayan pop song ‘Paglaum’.

While John Niño Sarabosing of Guihulngan City placed second and Rhea Saranillo of Jimalalud, Negros Oriental placed third.

For the folk dance category, 14 contingents showed off their dancing skills.

Children from the Municipality of Santa Catalina representing the Province of Negros Oriental was declared the grand champion for their dance called “Jota Quirino”. The dance distinguished itself from other versions of jota through the use of bamboo castanets.

The second place and third place went to Danao City and Carcar City, respectively.

All winners received cash prizes and certificates of recognition. Non-winning contestants also received consolation prizes.

The contest culminated the 25th National Children’s Month (NCM) celebration.