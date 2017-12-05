Cebu All Set to Host Asia-Pacific University Games

All is set for the staging of the 2nd Asia Pacific University Games (APUG) from December 6 to 11 at the Cebu Coliseum.

China, Malaysia, and host Philippines will see action in four sports during the event organized by the Asia Pacific University Sports Union (APUSU) in cooperation with the Cebu City government and Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI).

The six-day tournament will feature basketball, badminton (men and women), lawn tennis (men) and table tennis (men and women).

Jiangxi Pingxiang College will banner China while and Universiti Teknologi MARA will represent Malaysia.

University of San Jose Recoletos, which finished third in the 2017 Xiamen Collegiate Basketball tournament in China last month, will represent the Philippines in the APUG.

“We are doing everything to ensure the success of this biennial competition, which Cebu is hosting for the second straight time,” said APUSU president Alvin Tai Lian of the Philippines in a statement on Monday.

University of Cebu College of Law Dean Atty. Baldomero Estenzo is the chairman of the APUG Organizing Committee while Prof. Robert Milton Calo is deputy chairman.

Calo is the executive vice president of the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (FESSAP), which is a member of the International University Sports Federation.

The officials in the Malaysian delegation are UiRM Deputy Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Prof. Dato’ Abdullah Mohamad Said, APUSU secretary-general and UiTM sports director Mustaza Ahmad, chef de mission Dr. Mohd Bahrin Othman and UiTM head of team management Mugammad Syahir Radyidi Haji Saad.

Japan, represented by Nippon Sport Science University (NSSU), was crowned basketball champion when Cebu hosted the APUG in 2015. (PNA)