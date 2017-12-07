CCCI Seeks BOT Nominations

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) is accepting nominations for the Board of Trustees (BOT) annual election on February 23, 2018 (Friday).

There are eleven (11) positions to be filled in next year’s BOT election. In the service sector, there are four (4) open positions; three (3) for industry; two (2) for trade; one (1) for sectoral and one (1) for the ICT.

Elected trustees are expected to carry the voice of the sector represented and participate in monthly board meetings and other activities that the chamber initiates or organizes. The term of office of each trustee shall be two (2) years to commence on the first day of March immediately following their election.

To date, there are 20 trustees in the Chamber Board headed by CCCI President Melanie C. Ng.

The CCCI Board of Trustees ensures that the policies are observed, updated and consistent with the Chamber constitution and bylaws. They formulate the thrusts and strategies, ratifies initiatives and programs including projects, work plans, activities and budgets.

Thus, aspiring BOT candidate nominee must be the official representative of a bona fide and member in good standing of CCCI, at least one (1) year on nomination date. Furthermore, nominees must meet the following criteria:

Must possess of good moral character

Must come from the sector under which he/she is being nominated

Must not be disqualified from holding position of the trustee under any provision of the bylaws

Must not be an officer or trustee of any chambers of similar interest that may have future conflict of interest with CCCI

For nominations on sectoral associations, nominees must be the president or immediate past president of the said association.

Self-nomination is allowed but one can’t nominate more than the available seats per sector.

Deadline of submission is on December 11.

For more information, you may call CCCI at 232-1421 to 24 and look for May Ybañez and Joy Segismar.