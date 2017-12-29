Carmudi PH Lights Up the Holidays with P20,000 Cashback Raffle Promo

Global league leader for online car portal Carmudi is set to make the holidays merry and bright as one lucky owner of a pre-loved vehicle will have a chance to win P20,000 with the Maligayang Cashko 12.12 Cashback Raffle Promo.

A sole winner of P20,000 will be drawn out from the pool of buyers selected pre-owned vehicles that Carmudi identified from its participating inventories. Essentially, it’s like a return of your down payment from the purchase USED car that you bought at Carmudi.

How to join? Simply log at Carmudi to view all participating inventories and transact directly to the partner seller. Those who purchased their vehicle from the selected inventory starting December 12 to February 11 may participate by providing Carmudi the following via https://goo.gl/forms/zVXkQpvSv9wuCdf82 as proof of purchase: electronic copy of Deed of Sale and electronic copy of 2 Valid Government issued IDs.

Upon confirming with partner seller, Carmudi will provide the buyer with 1 raffle entry to its Maligayang Cashko 12.12 Cashback Raffle Promo. Every vehicle purchase entitles the buyer 1 raffle entry. The more vehicles you purchase means more chances of winning.

“The Maligayang Cashko 12.12 Cashback Raffle Promo is our way of extending our gratitude towards our customers who are looking for their dream car this holiday season,” said Kris Lim, Head of PR and Marketing of Carmudi Philippines.

“Buying a pre-owned car online is quite a challenge because of trust and authenticity issue. What’s good about the promo they are buying is that all cars passed through our inspection, which means all are “MECHANIC CERTIFIED” or no “hanky panky” deal,” Lim added.

Draw date will be on February 19, 2018 at Carmudi Philippines Office with address 4F Mancor Corporate Center, 32nd St., Bonifacio Global City Taguig in the presence of a DTI representative.

All winners will be notified via email, telephone call and will be published in Carmudi Philippines official Facebook page and website www.carmudi.com.ph.

For more information regarding the “Maligayang Cashko 12.12 Cashback Raffle Promo”, visit Carmudi. Per DTI – FTEB Permit No. 14996 series of 2017.