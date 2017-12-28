Capitol’s Tourism Office to Look Into Other Tourism Practices

Aside from eco-tourism, which is one of the current thrusts of the Capitol’s Provincial Tourism Office, the department will be looking into the possibility of tapping other forms of tourism currently practiced in other countries.

Provincial Tourism Office head Boboi Costas, who recently represented the Provincial Government in the Global Eco-Asia Pacific Tourism Conference in Adelaide, Australia last November 27-29, said several tourism practices discussed in the event are feasible for Cebu.

Among the many discussions they had was on travel philanthropy, a form of travelling in order to give back to local communities, and is a growing trend in the tourism sector.

“These are high-end, high-value tourists who immerse with the locality,” he explained.

Costas further stated that travel philanthropy can aid in sustainable tourism since the tourists are ready to spend their money to give back, with lesser environmental impacts, offering more revenue for the communities.

He said though that travel philanthropy will still be a challenge as it needs more time and planning.

Also, geo-tourism or tourism that sustains or enhances the distinctive geographical features of a certain place was highlighted as a trend in the tourism sector. Costas expressed its potential, albeit its challenges.

“Geo-tourism is a very broad concept, there is need of scientific inquiry and expertise,” Costas said.

During the conference, Costas highlighted the developments of how the Provincial Government was able to scale-up community-based methods on eco-tourism and how the program gained social acceptance from the local communities.

www.cebu.gov.ph