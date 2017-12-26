Capitol Spreads Christmas Joy, Showcases First ‘Symphony of Lights’

Among the many firsts this year, Cebu Capitol successfully took center stage the merging of media and technology as it showcased “Paskohanong Kahayag: A Symphony of Lights”, a synchronized living light attraction that runs all over Capitol’s façade beginning December 20 up to December 31, 2017.

The 12-minute lighting compositions are coupled with brilliant and vibrant lights with synchronized Cebuano Christmas soundtracks.

During its unveiling on Wednesday evening, the Capitol grounds were packed with joyous children, smiling crowds, and a sea of cellphone toting spectators’ immersed in the elements of the 720-second show.

The demonstration runs with a 30-minute interval with each gap having performers entertaining the viewers.

“We would like to associate it (symphony of lights) with the kind of governance that we have here at the Capitol,” Vice Gov. Agnes A. Magpale said in her speech.

Last year, the Cebu Provincial Government presented a huge Christmas tree and belen at the Capitol grounds. But this year, it showcased a lights display which, according to Magpale, represents the kind of governance emanated from the incumbent administration.

“Under our current administration, dako og kahulugan kini atong gitawag nga dagitab (light). We are just careful that we follow the light to guide us, to lead us. The light is also a symbol of transparency― this is the essence of the administration of (Governor) Junjun,” Magpale added.

With the spirit of Christmas filling the air, Mrs. Jobel Angan-Davide, first lady of the Cebu province, reminded everyone to spend time with their families and be grateful for the blessings they received.

“Daginoton jd nato ang family bonding time. We should thank the good Lord for all the blessings we received,” Mrs. Davide said.

Mrs. Davide also expressed her gratitude to everyone who made the activity possible.

She also highlighted the Visayan songs arranged and orchestrated by Niño Paredes that accompanies the light show.

“Misa Pastorela” by Msgr. Rodolfo “Rudy” Villanueva, “Harana sa Pasko” and “Pasko na Usab” are included in the list, topped with Minggoy Lopez’s “Ania Kami” and the Cebuano favorite “Kasadya” by Vicente Rubi.

