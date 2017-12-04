Capitol Soon to Operate Mobile Blood Bank

The Cebu Provincial Government will soon operate a movable blood bank that will accept donated blood and run supply to 16 Capitol-run hospitals.

Cebu Governor Hilario P. Davide III said the ample supply of donated blood in the province prompts Capitol to form a blood collection unit that would transport these blood donations to various medical facilities of the province.

“I am happy, duna na tay adequate supply of bloods, we have donors and hopefully, next time, we will have a blood collecting unit,” he said.

Davide, along with Vice Gov. Agnes A. Magpale, convened the Cebu Provincial Blood Coordinating Council (PBCC) last November 22 to formally create Capitol’s mobile blood bank.

Provincial Health Office (PHO) head Dr. Rene Catan said that once the blood bank is in place, Capitol’s blood collecting vehicles will regularly collect donated blood and deliver it to provincial hospitals in Danao City for the north sector, and Carcar City in the south for processing and storage.

The PHO, according to Catan, is now in the process of upgrading its hospital laboratories as precondition for obtaining blood bank license. The requirement includes collection capability, screening, processing and storing of blood units.

“Donors mosaka lang sa van, lie down inside and donate blood,” said Catan.

The PBCC, with provincial and regional health doctors, approved the recommendation for PHO to acquire a mobile blood van to aid the council in conducting blood-letting activities in the municipalities and component cities.

While waiting for the procurement of the vehicle, Capitol will convert unused mobile X-ray truck into a blood collecting unit. At present, the PHO partners with Sacred Heart Hospital to collect blood from donors.

Moreover, the council also approved the recommendation that PHO will establish a blood service facility (BSF) inside the Capitol compound to store blood-processing units.

Dr. Ma. Socorro Entera, DOH representative in Cebu Province, suggested that to gather more blood to address its hospital’s needs, the Capitol should include in its yearly activities the “Give Blood on Christmas Day” or “Give Blood on Valentines Day”, in addition to Capitol’s blood-letting activity held during its August anniversary.

Also approved by the council is the recommendation that an appropriated fund be set aside for donor incentives and aftercare.

