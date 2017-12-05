Capitol Recognizes Most Competitive LGUs

To encourage more local government units to intensify their efforts geared towards development, the Cebu Provincial Government has recognized cities and municipalities during the 1st Provincial Competitiveness Challenge (PCC) awarding ceremony.

Through the Cebu Investment and Promotions Office (CIPO), the Capitol lauded top performing LGUs by providing incentives for their vital role in promoting competitiveness.

CIPO head Roy Soledad said the Provincial Government, under the administration of Governor Hilario P. Davide III, sees the advantage of pushing LGUs to be more competitive.

“By developing competitive LGUs, the PCC aims to contribute to the over-all competitiveness of the province as preferred destination to do business,” said Soledad, in his opening message during the awarding ceremony held at the Grand Convention Center last Nov. 28.

The PCC is adapted from the Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index (CMCI) developed by the National Competitiveness Council.

Based on its website, the NCC stated that CMCI is an annual ranking of Philippine cities and municipalities developed through the Regional Competitiveness Committees (RCCs). It recognizes the most competitive LGUs based on economic dynamism, government efficiency, infrastructure, and resiliency.

Bogo City was hailed as the most competitive LGU in the component city category and received P750,000. Other major awardees were: Consolacion for the 1st class municipality; Tuburan for the 2nd class municipality; Cordova and Sogod for the 3rd and 4th class category, respectively; and Boljoon for the 5th class category. Each municipality received P500,000 cash.

The Municipality of Dumanjug emerged as the most competitive LGU in Economic Dynamism. Dumanjug was also one of the national awardees in the same category during the 5th Annual Competitiveness Summit last August conducted by the NCC. The municipality ranked third place in the said level.

Soledad said that the more competitive the LGUs are, the more competitive Philippines will be.

In the 2017 World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Report, the Philippines moved up one notch to 56th place out of 138 global economies.

Soledad hopes that the annual ranking of LGUs will challenge LGUs in Cebu to level up and make the country more competitive and attractive for investments.

The results of the PCC will help provide a framework for LGUs to analyze areas for improvement and use it as guide in developing policies and plans, he added.

The annual ranking uses the common key indicators as framework in measuring competitiveness: economic dynamism, government efficiency, infrastructure and resiliency.

The announcement of winners for the PCC was done during the grand awarding ceremony where the Capitol also acknowledged active participation of LGUs in other key programs, including the Sugbo Kontra Droga (SUKOD) by the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office, the Most Child-Friendly LGU by the Provincial Council for the Welfare of Children and the Our Cebu Program. (CIPO Correspondent July Anne Guibone)

cebu.gov.ph