CAOCAMPIO Elects First Woman President for 2018

The Cebu Association of City and Municipal Public Information Officers (CAOCAMPIO) recently elected its first woman president since its creation almost 30 years ago.

Local information officers in the province elected Michelle Mondigo of Danao City Public information Office (PIO) as the CAOCAMPIO president for 2018.

She replaced Sofrontio Pintado of Tuburan town.

Mondigo is the assigned focal person to CAOCAMPIO by Danao City PIO Ramonette Durano-Mahinay for the last three years.

Mondigo also received a Best Practice Award for Danao City PIO’s ability to mobilize a public information group from among its local government departments, the Public Information Associates (PIAs).

In her acceptance speech, Mondigo said there is a purpose why the CAOCAMPIO as an information network exists and how the association benefits the PIOs.

“We all have something to contribute. We will learn more skills, grow together, and strengthen relationship among local government units through communication. With PIA’s guidance, we’ll be aiming for CAOCAMPIO to level up and be better than what it is,” Mondigo said.

Mondigo said her being elected as president is humbling considering that she was chosen by majority who were senior than her in the organization.

Elected Vice President for Cebu South is Candice Acuna of Carcar City and VP for North is Restituto Congson Jr. of Consolacion.

The rest of the officers are Greggy Senados, Cebu City PIO, secretary; Atty. Jessica Banzon-Natad, Cordova PIO; Lolit Bontigao Jr., Dumanjug PIO; and Nino Wilo Ybanez, San Remigio PIO.

Board of Directors are Lianne Lesol, Cebu Province; Kenneth Francis Pore, first district; Christian Conejo, 3rd District; Rodrigo Almonicar, 5th District; and Fe Lawas, 4th District.

They were immediately sworn into office by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Director for Visayas, Atty. Leonides Sumbi.

CAOCAMPIO, a network of all 53 local government units in Cebu, will celebrate its 30th year in 2019. (fcc/PIA7-Cebu)