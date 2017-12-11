BSP Releases Enhanced Design New Generation Currency Banknotes

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) released the New Generation Currency (NGC) banknotes with enhanced design.

According to BSP, the enhancements are aimed at highlighting the significant moments in the nation’s history, world heritage sites, and iconic natural wonders.

The design enhancements are seen on the following denominations:

On the P200 bill, changes include in the observe side are the Declaration of Philippine Independence and Opening of the Malolos Congress.

For the P50 bill, the addendum in the text “Leyte Landing” to “Leyte Landing October 1944,” while for the P1,000 bill – deletion of the image of the Order of Lakandula Medal and the phrase “MEDAL OF HONOR” in the observe side of the banknote.

Meanwhile for the 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 1,000 bills, changes can be seen in the format of the scientific names and increase in the font size of the year mark of the banknotes.

The BSP shall also be releasing the NGC banknotes bearing the signature of the fourth Governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Nestor A. Espenilla, Jr. These banknotes shall be issued to authorized agent banks for withdrawal of the general public.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, with its commitment in maintaining the integrity of the Philippine currency, is considering further enhancements for the NGC banknotes such as inclusion of Braille marks for the visually impaired and other improvements in the security features.

BSP added that the NGC banknotes without the enhanced features will remain legal tender. (BSP/RJB/JEG/PIA-NCR)