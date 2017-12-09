BPI and BPI Family Savings Bank Branches Extend Banking Hours This Christmas Season

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and BPI Family Savings Bank (BFSB) announced today that it will extend branch operations during the holiday season. On weekdays from December 8, 2017 to January 3, 2018, 119 BPI and 49 BFSB branches will have extended banking hours up to 6:00 pm. In addition to this, 96 BPI and 17 BFSB branches will be open to serve customers on three (3) Saturdays of December – December 9, 16, and 23, 2017.

“Our customers are particularly active during the Christmas Season. We aim to make things as convenient for them as possible, and offer more time to serve their needs,” said Joey Gotuaco, EVP and Head of Retail Banking. “We will also be extra vigilant in making available our automated ATM, online, mobile and phone banking channels.”

The complete list of branches with extended weekday banking hours and extra Saturday operations in December can be viewed on the bank’s website, www.bpiexpressonline.com, official Facebook page and Twitter account. Please see a complete list of these branches as well on the following pages.