Barangay Animal Health Aides Get Cash Incentives

Nearly 600 Barangay Animal Health Aide (BAHA) received their cash incentives from the Cebu Provincial Government during the first BAHA Provincial Congress held at the IEC Convention Center, Cebu City on Wednesday, December 20.

From the previous P1,500, the Capitol increased the amount to P2,400 considering the aides’ contribution in implementing programs for animal welfare as part of Governor Hilario P. Davide III’s agriculture and food security agenda.

In his talk with the BAHA volunteers, Davide recognized the members’ role in making sure that the program of the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) reaches the grassroots level.

“Each of you has your own contribution para sa ‘Kalambuan sa Matag Sugbuanon’ in your respective barangays,” Davide said.

Davide added that the PVO is set to give out kits for the volunteers by the 1st quarter of 2018.

These gears, according to Davide, will include paraphernalia for insemination, vaccines, vitamins and treatment medicines for animals.

Moreover, Vice Governor Agnes Magpale also honored BAHA members as partners for Cebu’s development. She said that giving of incentives is Capitol’s way of recognizing their efforts in community service.

“The raising and taking care of animals has been given more attention in the current administration because agriculture is one of the top priorities,” Magpale said.

Recognition was also given to outstanding volunteers who contributed to the improvement of livestock and poultry production in the province.

Ronie Talisic of Liloan town, northern Cebu was recognized for outstanding performance in swine production; Alejandro Englisa of Compostela town for duck production; Tomas Tangpos in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu for dairy milk production; Miguel Lendio of Alegria for forage production; and Joaquin Bilocura of Samboan for goat production.

Lino Encarnacion, Gaudioso Estomago and Jose Lada, all from Sibonga town, also received recognition for their outstanding performance in the production of native chicken, carabao, and cattle, respectively.

Another Sibonganon, Dennis Cervantes was recognized for his excellent performance in layer poultry farming.

The Sibonga Barangay Animal Health Aide (BAHA) was also awarded as the best BAHA association. The Municipality of Sibonga received the best program implementer award.

Teresita Salgado, BAHA Training Specialist of the Provincial Veterinary Office, was also recognized for her outstanding contribution in training BAHAs and strengthening BAHA associations.

www.cebu.gov.ph