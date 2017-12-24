Banks Issue Holiday Advisories

Select branches of Sy-led Banco de Oro Unibank Inc. (BDO) will be operating on shortened hours for several days this coming Christmas holidays.

In an advisory, BDO said shortened banking hours in selected mall branches would be up on December 24 and 31 and on December 30 for those operating on Saturdays.

On December 25 and on January 1, 2018, all branches will be closed.

However, all branches will be on regular operating hours from December 26 to 29 and on January 2, 2018, the bank said.

BDO clients can access the full list of the bank’s branches operating hours during the holidays through its website.

Malacanang has declared December 26, 2017 and January 2, 2018 as holidays for government employees and students.

UCPB, in an advisory, said all its branches will also be closed on Christmas and New Year’s day.

Its branches’ operations will be on regular hours from December 26-29, 2017 and on January 2, 2018.

UCPB said its automated teller machines (ATMs) and electronic banking facilities namely the internet banking, mobile phone banking and telebanking would be available for transactions during the holidays.

Select Security Bank branches will also be operating on December 24 and December 30, 2017, the bank said in an advisory.

All its branches will also be closed on December 25 and 31, 2017 and on January 1, 2018.

“All ATM or Point-of-Sale machines, as well as our Internet Banking facility will still be available for your banking transactions during these dates,” the bank said.

Security Bank clients can check the branches’ operating hours during the holidays through its website.