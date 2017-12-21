Alstra Co-presents 2018 PhilConstruct HVAC/R Expo in January

Alstra, the commercial division of Conception Industrial Corporation, is co-presenting the 20th PhilConstruct HVAC/R Expo, kicking off 2018 with the largest gathering of companies in the building and cooling sectors. The expo will be held on January 6-9, 2018 at the SMX Convention Center, where Alstra will welcome industry professionals with the theme “Future Ready.”

“The new year presents new opportunities and challenges to the building sector, and we can address these issues head-on by adopting more sustainable ways of building and embracing energy-efficient technologies,” said Rajan Komarasu, Group Director of Alstra.

“We encourage our fellow industry players to make sustainable building a business priority, something that we have also long encouraged our clients to adopt.”

In line with the expo’s theme, Komarasu added that Alstra takes control of the future today by showcasing its streamlined end-to-end systems powered by global brands Carrier, Otis, and Toshiba.

Alstra has supported the PhilConstruct HVAC/R Expo for six years now, and as the Diamond Sponsor for the upcoming expo, visitors can look forward to Alstra’s forums on the latest industry innovations and best practices, featuring topics on energy conservation, sustainability, and trends in design for commercial air-conditioning and vertical transportation.

“These forums are designed to enable our fellow industry professionals as we collectively gear up for the continued growth of the various building sectors. We welcome architects, contractors, developers, engineers, building owners, and other professionals to sign up for these talks,” Komarasu said.

Alstra’s project managers and sales engineers will be present at the Alstra booth to welcome visitors and further discuss the company’s end-to-end solutions package. The PhilConstruct HVAC/R Expo will open its doors at 10:30 am. Alstra forums will be on January 6 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm.