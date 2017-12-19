AFP to Deploy Engineering Units to Help in ‘Urduja’-hit Areas

The military will deploy its engineering units to assist in relief and rehabilitation efforts in areas hit by tropical depression ‘Urduja’.

Department of National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana made this assurance in an interview Monday.

“We will assign yung ating engineering brigades na pumunta rito para tumulong. Rest assured our military (is) here, we have the military commanders here to assist you,” Lorenzana said.

The defense chief also said a Philippine Navy (PN) ship would arrive in Biliran to assist in relief operations in the province.

“There is a ship coming from Cebu travelling towards Naval (Biliran’s capital). Meron silang mga dala dalang relief goods galing sa DSWD,” Lorenzana noted.

Earlier, the PN said it is now preparing its strategic sealift vessels and landing craft heavies (LCHs) to help in the ongoing relief efforts for provinces devastated by tropical depression ‘Urduja’.

These are the BRP Tarlac (LD-601) and BRP Davao Del Sur (LD-602), the two strategic sealift vessels acquired from Indonesian shipbuilder PT PAL (Persero) and five LCHs acquired from the Royal Australian Navy.

The above-mentioned ships are now preparing to sealift goods, equipment, and personnel to aid in relief operations.

Due to the damages sustained by the province, Biliran has been placed under a state of calamity. (PNA)