Accenture Underscores Importance of Strong STEM Education in Future-Proofing Filipino Talent

In line with its commitment to develop the youth talent, Accenture in the Philippines has recently supported the 3rd Compass Education Robotics STEAM Cup in Cebu. This is the second year that Accenture has sponsored the competition organized by Compass Education, a non-stock, non-profit institution that promotes STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) education and 21st Century Learning Skills in Cebu City.
Through the 3rd Compass Education Robotics STEAM Cup, the youth are given the opportunity to hone their curiosity and ingenuity in using technologies to develop creative solutions for real-life needs.
Arvin Yason, Accenture’s Cebu Delivery Center for Technology Lead, shared his insights with participating students in the 2-day competition on how technological advancements in Intelligent Automation which includes Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, among others are impacting businesses and societies in terms of productivity, talent development and innovation.
Accenture is actively partnering and collaborating with various organizations, such as the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and Compass Education, to advocate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education as well as inspire innovation and creativity among today’s youth. It recognizes the importance of having a strong STEM education foundation that will give the youth a head-start in learning the fundamental skills that will help them become more digitally prepared for the jobs of the future.
List of Winners of the 3rd Annual Robotics STEAM Cup
Loving Our Planet
1st Place
Entry : Recycling Facility
School : SAGE Prepschool House
Students : Hyeonseo “Rose” Kim, Clarice Alexandria Asero, Chelsea Megan Sim
Description : The students built a model of a recycling facility with a claw machine that picks up and segregates trash for cleaning and recycling.
2nd Place
Entry : Shredding Trash Bin
School : Childlink Learning Center
Students : Lhei Antiporta, Ariza Bertulfo, Jessemarie Tio
3rd Place
Entry : Tree Planting Program
School : Marie Ernestine School-Lapu-Lapu
Student : Karl Louise Berjame
Traffic Solutions
1st Place
Entry : The Monorail
School : Blessed Trinity Achiever’s Academy
Students : Cowan Noel Adlawan, Andre Paramide, Sean Lerin
Description : The monorail has the capacity to carry many people. If people ride it, there will be less cars on the road which means less traffic. It is similar to a train but it will be helpful to our environment because it will not run on fossil fuels. It will definitely not pollute the environment.
2nd Place
Entry : Skywalker
School : Childlink Learning Center
Students : Jhirlymarie Tio, Andre Virgil Ignacio, Andre Jose Ignacio
3rd Place
Entry : The Hovering Bus
School : Homeschool Global – Visayas
Student : Shaina Si
Everyday Solutions
1st Place
Entry : PULSO
School : Philippine Science High School-Central Visayas Campus
Students : Krisha Suico, Gwyneth Seciban, John Hora
Description : PULSO is an arduino-based pulse rate monitoring device with built-in Android Application, alerts registered guardians of user through SMS and contacts the nearest hospital via GPS when user’s pulse rate reaches its critical limit.
2nd Place
Entry : Trashbot
School : Team 4: Visayas Institute of Learning
Student : Julianna Marie Ong
3rd Place
Entry : Yoeki Bot
School : Paref Springdale
Student : Joseph Matthew Chavez
Growing City Solutions
1st Place
Entry : ARAW (Arduino-Poqred Assistive Weather Monitoring Device)
School : Philippine Science High School-Central Visayas Campus
Students : Gregory William Liu, Charis Philip Palacio, TG Giles Geonzon
Description : ARAW is an Arduino-based weather monitoring device which aims to provide accurate real time information on health influencing weather parameters.
Prepared with an Android companion application, the device can relay information directly to the smartphone of the users in the form of dynamic graphs for ease of use.
2nd Place
Entry : SuperOutlet: A Wireless-Controlled Power Outlet
School : University of Cebu-Banilad Campus
Students : April Ara Macaya, Arnel Saquilabon, Miguel Inaki William Paday
3rd Place
Entry : Team Moses
School : Cebu Institute of Technology-University
Students : Fritz Laurence Villacorta, Chiang Shan Chang
Accenture Innovation Prize Awardees
GripAID
• Philippine Science High School-Central Visayas Campus
• John Burtland Allosada, James Gabriel Casia, Cleo Agustein Sevilla
• GripAID is an innovation that aims to help the grip debilitated (e.g. handicap) by providing additional grip strength for the user. GripAID is light weight, making it really portable and easy to attach; low-cost compared to the existing grip-assistance devices (e.g. Robotic arms); efficient since it only needs a second to activate and then pulls over 150 Newtons of grip strength; and is easy to power up because it only needs power banks that are widely used today.
SAFEMO
• Philippine Science High School-Central Visayas Campus
• Mike Payo, John Burtland Allosada, Jojemar Janea
• The team made a proximity sensing device with GPS tracker for bikers. The Safemo alarms the biker when an incoming vehicle is near the bicycle, thus, sending am alarm to the biker of any incoming danger.