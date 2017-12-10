Accenture Underscores Importance of Strong STEM Education in Future-Proofing Filipino Talent

In line with its commitment to develop the youth talent, Accenture in the Philippines has recently supported the 3rd Compass Education Robotics STEAM Cup in Cebu. This is the second year that Accenture has sponsored the competition organized by Compass Education, a non-stock, non-profit institution that promotes STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) education and 21st Century Learning Skills in Cebu City.

Through the 3rd Compass Education Robotics STEAM Cup, the youth are given the opportunity to hone their curiosity and ingenuity in using technologies to develop creative solutions for real-life needs.

Arvin Yason, Accenture’s Cebu Delivery Center for Technology Lead, shared his insights with participating students in the 2-day competition on how technological advancements in Intelligent Automation which includes Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, among others are impacting businesses and societies in terms of productivity, talent development and innovation.

Accenture is actively partnering and collaborating with various organizations, such as the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and Compass Education, to advocate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education as well as inspire innovation and creativity among today’s youth. It recognizes the importance of having a strong STEM education foundation that will give the youth a head-start in learning the fundamental skills that will help them become more digitally prepared for the jobs of the future.

List of Winners of the 3rd Annual Robotics STEAM Cup



Loving Our Planet

1st Place

Entry : Recycling Facility

School : SAGE Prepschool House

Students : Hyeonseo “Rose” Kim, Clarice Alexandria Asero, Chelsea Megan Sim

Description : The students built a model of a recycling facility with a claw machine that picks up and segregates trash for cleaning and recycling.

2nd Place

Entry : Shredding Trash Bin

School : Childlink Learning Center

Students : Lhei Antiporta, Ariza Bertulfo, Jessemarie Tio

3rd Place

Entry : Tree Planting Program

School : Marie Ernestine School-Lapu-Lapu

Student : Karl Louise Berjame

Traffic Solutions

1st Place

Entry : The Monorail

School : Blessed Trinity Achiever’s Academy

Students : Cowan Noel Adlawan, Andre Paramide, Sean Lerin

Description : The monorail has the capacity to carry many people. If people ride it, there will be less cars on the road which means less traffic. It is similar to a train but it will be helpful to our environment because it will not run on fossil fuels. It will definitely not pollute the environment.

2nd Place

Entry : Skywalker

School : Childlink Learning Center

Students : Jhirlymarie Tio, Andre Virgil Ignacio, Andre Jose Ignacio

3rd Place

Entry : The Hovering Bus

School : Homeschool Global – Visayas

Student : Shaina Si

Everyday Solutions

1st Place

Entry : PULSO

School : Philippine Science High School-Central Visayas Campus

Students : Krisha Suico, Gwyneth Seciban, John Hora

Description : PULSO is an arduino-based pulse rate monitoring device with built-in Android Application, alerts registered guardians of user through SMS and contacts the nearest hospital via GPS when user’s pulse rate reaches its critical limit.

2nd Place

Entry : Trashbot

School : Team 4: Visayas Institute of Learning

Student : Julianna Marie Ong

3rd Place

Entry : Yoeki Bot

School : Paref Springdale

Student : Joseph Matthew Chavez

Growing City Solutions

1st Place

Entry : ARAW (Arduino-Poqred Assistive Weather Monitoring Device)

School : Philippine Science High School-Central Visayas Campus

Students : Gregory William Liu, Charis Philip Palacio, TG Giles Geonzon

Description : ARAW is an Arduino-based weather monitoring device which aims to provide accurate real time information on health influencing weather parameters.

Prepared with an Android companion application, the device can relay information directly to the smartphone of the users in the form of dynamic graphs for ease of use.

2nd Place

Entry : SuperOutlet: A Wireless-Controlled Power Outlet

School : University of Cebu-Banilad Campus

Students : April Ara Macaya, Arnel Saquilabon, Miguel Inaki William Paday

3rd Place

Entry : Team Moses

School : Cebu Institute of Technology-University

Students : Fritz Laurence Villacorta, Chiang Shan Chang

Accenture Innovation Prize Awardees

GripAID

• Philippine Science High School-Central Visayas Campus

• John Burtland Allosada, James Gabriel Casia, Cleo Agustein Sevilla

• GripAID is an innovation that aims to help the grip debilitated (e.g. handicap) by providing additional grip strength for the user. GripAID is light weight, making it really portable and easy to attach; low-cost compared to the existing grip-assistance devices (e.g. Robotic arms); efficient since it only needs a second to activate and then pulls over 150 Newtons of grip strength; and is easy to power up because it only needs power banks that are widely used today.

SAFEMO

• Philippine Science High School-Central Visayas Campus

• Mike Payo, John Burtland Allosada, Jojemar Janea

• The team made a proximity sensing device with GPS tracker for bikers. The Safemo alarms the biker when an incoming vehicle is near the bicycle, thus, sending am alarm to the biker of any incoming danger.