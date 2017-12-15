77 Iloilo Farmers Thank PRRD for New Land Titles

A total of 77 farmers from six towns and one city in the province of Iloilo expressed gratitude to the administration of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte for the release of their certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs).

In a distribution ceremony held in Barangay Pulo Maestra Vita, Oton, Iloilo on December 13, the farmers said their struggle to win the lands that they tilled have lasted for more than 20 years.

The ceremony was led by Director Leomides R. Villareal of the Public Assistance and Media Relations Service (PAMRS) of DAR Central Office, together with Assistant Regional Director Florentino D. Siladan of DAR Region VI and OIC PARPO II Sally A. Ortega of DAR Iloilo province.

Representatives from the local government of Oton were also present during the event, including Sangguniang Bayan Member Honorato Nad and Barangay Captain Romeo Palomo.

“This is a gift for you by the administration of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” Villareal pointed out.

Villareal said it is the wish of the President to give dignity to farmers by providing them titles of the lands they till.

He also conveyed to the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) the marching order of newly-appointed DAR acting secretary John Castriciones, and that is to serve the poor farmers and implement as a team the programs and services of the agency.

Eladio Marmolejo, 75 from Oton, Iloilo was among the ARBs who received his CLOA.

“Salamat President Duterte kay ginpapaspasan mo ang pagproseso sang amon CLOA. Nakaptan ko na gid ang titulo sang akon duta pagkatapos sang sobra 20 ka tuig nga paghulat (Thank you President Duterte for fast-tracking the processing of our CLOA. The title of my land is now in my hands after more than 20 years of waiting),” Marmolejo said.

Two widowed mothers were also present during the distribution ceremony to receive the land titles on behalf of their husbands who died years before the realization of their dreams of owning the lands they till.

Rosena Malco, 74, one of the widows said her husband died in 1999 but she is happy that their years of struggle for land ownership is already over.

The said distribution covered a total land area of 70.8090 hectares in the towns of Oton, Dingle, Duenas, Pototan, San Dionisio, Lambunao and Passi City.

A total of 97 CLOAs were distributed to the ARBs.

ARD Siladan reminded the ARBs on their obligations at the Land Bank of the Philippines.

He also told the ARBs not to sell or mortgage their lands. (DAR)