5 Simple Ways to Survive the Holiday Season

(BPT) – For most of us, the holidays are the busiest time of the year. From finding the best deals to stuffing stockings, it’s easy to get lost in the hustle and bustle and forget the spirit of the season. Instead of enjoying valuable time with family and friends, the holidays are often defined by a never-ending to-do list.

This year, however, survive the chaos surrounding the season by following these tips and tricks.

Host a potluck

Instead of tackling the stress of cooking a big holiday meal all by yourself, dish out some of the responsibility to make it more enjoyable for everyone. Encourage guests to bring an entree, side or dessert they could not imagine their holidays without. Not only will everyone be satisfied, but it also will spark conversation on favorite holiday traditions. Even more, the sharing will take quite a bit of weight off your wallet.

Stay connected with family and friends near and far

Drink lots of water

We all know the feeling of having one too many cookies off the dessert tray. To prevent the uncomfortably full feeling of overeating, drink lots of water before, during and after your holiday meals and gatherings. An added bonus, sugary and alcoholic drinks are nearly always at hand this time of year, so alternating with glasses of water will keep meals healthier and you feeling better today and tomorrow!

Embrace the busy

To most, the holidays and chaos are synonymous. Instead of stressing over not being able to achieve it all, embrace the busyness. Time in the car traveling from one gathering to the next shouldn’t be seen as time lost, but rather a great time to bond with family and friends. Similarly, view tasks such as shopping and cooking as yet another opportunity to spend valuable quality time with those you love. Sometimes the best memories are made when running from one thing to the next; cherish all the time you spend together – even in the busiest moments – to make your holiday merrier.

Plan ahead

The best way to make the holidays more relaxing is to plan ahead – use this holiday season as a starting block. If you try a new recipe that friends and family loved, print it off and put it in the box of house decorations so you have it on hand for next year. Save packaging from this year’s presents and reduce, reuse, recycle in the years to come. And when you take your holiday lights down for the season, wrap them around a piece of cardboard to avoid a tangled mess next time. A little planning this season will make next year easier than ever!

At the end of the day, the holidays are about focusing on what matters most – spending valuable time with loved ones. The holidays will still be merry and bright, even if a few items are still left on the never-ending to-do list!

