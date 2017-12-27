36 of 37 Recovered Bodies in Mall Fire Already Identified

Authorities identified 10 more of the charred bodies recovered after the Dec. 23 NCCC mall fire in Davao CIty, bringing to 36 the total number of identified remains.
As of 2:40 a.m. Dec. 27, only one of the 37 bodies recovered over the weekend remains to be identified. Another missing person, the 38th, in the local government’s official list has yet to be found.
In the official list, they named the 36 positively-identified victims as:
1. Sismar, Jeffrey
2. Bongcayao, Mary Louielyn
3. Bangoy, Kurtchin Angela
4. Pabelonia, Joy
5. Garzon, Christen
6. Quimsing, Jim Benedict
7. Basalan, Jonas
8. Samontina, Jessica
9. Quimpo, Venus Joy
10. Limosnero, Jimboy
11. Ferraren, Christine Joy
12. Montanez, Rosyl
13. Artiaga, Missy Rose
14. Muyco, Rhenzi Nova
15. Roble, Ivan Nebelle
16. Yorsua, Elyn Joy
17. Bacaling, Shiela Mae
18. Antipuesto, Roderick
19. Abad, Nancy Loyd
20. Solis, Jessica
21. Liwaya, Charlyn
22. Ga-a, Melvin
23. Generales, Regine
24. Celestial, Gantioco
25. Celades, Apple Jane
26. Adlawan, Ian Kiem
27. Entera, Lister Jade
28. Piñajiro, Analiza
29. Alviola, Christine
30. Constantinopla, Roderick
31. Zacarias, Dresiree Gayle
32. Matundo, Johani
33. Apalacio, Iana
34. Daloro, Maryjoy
35. Balcao, Randy
36. Obo, Janine Joy
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio visited the wake of some of the victims on Tuesday afternoon and condoled with the grieving families. She vowed an in-depth probe of the fire that hit the NCCC Mall two days before Christmas and assured victims’ families of the city government’s assistance.
Still listed as missing persons are:
1. Demafeliz, Mikko; and
2. Moreno, Alexandra.
(BOT/PNA)