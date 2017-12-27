36 of 37 Recovered Bodies in Mall Fire Already Identified

Authorities identified 10 more of the charred bodies recovered after the Dec. 23 NCCC mall fire in Davao CIty, bringing to 36 the total number of identified remains.

As of 2:40 a.m. Dec. 27, only one of the 37 bodies recovered over the weekend remains to be identified. Another missing person, the 38th, in the local government’s official list has yet to be found.

In the official list, they named the 36 positively-identified victims as:

1. Sismar, Jeffrey

2. Bongcayao, Mary Louielyn

3. Bangoy, Kurtchin Angela

4. Pabelonia, Joy

5. Garzon, Christen

6. Quimsing, Jim Benedict

7. Basalan, Jonas

8. Samontina, Jessica

9. Quimpo, Venus Joy

10. Limosnero, Jimboy

11. Ferraren, Christine Joy

12. Montanez, Rosyl

13. Artiaga, Missy Rose

14. Muyco, Rhenzi Nova

15. Roble, Ivan Nebelle

16. Yorsua, Elyn Joy

17. Bacaling, Shiela Mae

18. Antipuesto, Roderick

19. Abad, Nancy Loyd

20. Solis, Jessica

21. Liwaya, Charlyn

22. Ga-a, Melvin

23. Generales, Regine

24. Celestial, Gantioco

25. Celades, Apple Jane

26. Adlawan, Ian Kiem

27. Entera, Lister Jade

28. Piñajiro, Analiza

29. Alviola, Christine

30. Constantinopla, Roderick

31. Zacarias, Dresiree Gayle

32. Matundo, Johani

33. Apalacio, Iana

34. Daloro, Maryjoy

35. Balcao, Randy

36. Obo, Janine Joy

Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio visited the wake of some of the victims on Tuesday afternoon and condoled with the grieving families. She vowed an in-depth probe of the fire that hit the NCCC Mall two days before Christmas and assured victims’ families of the city government’s assistance.

Still listed as missing persons are:

1. Demafeliz, Mikko; and

2. Moreno, Alexandra.

(BOT/PNA)