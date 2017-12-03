3 Tips for Managing Your Health

Life is unpredictable! Between family, friends and work commitments, it can sometimes feel like a juggling act. Managing your health, however, shouldn’t fall to the wayside, especially if you live with type 2 diabetes.

In Canada, for instance, type 2 diabetes is one of the fastest-growing diseases. There are now approximately 3.3 million people who have the condition, and this number is expected to increase in the next five to ten years.

Fortunately, there are solutions that can help make this serious condition more manageable.

1. Diet. Eating regularly and maintaining a balanced diet can reduce overeating. Choose healthy snacks throughout the day, incorporating fiber-rich foods to help you feel full.

2. Exercise. An estimated 80 to 90 per cent of people with type 2 diabetes are overweight or obese. It’s important to find ways to fit exercise into your lifestyle because it helps your muscles use glucose and burn calories. Aim for a minimum of at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week.

3. Managing medication. Navigating treatment options and sticking to a regimen can be stressful. But once-weekly medications are available and may reduce the burden some patients feel when taking medications every day. These medications help the pancreas release insulin to lower blood sugar levels.

Speak to your doctor or find more information online at onceaweek.ca.

www.newscanada.com