26 Volunteer Tutors Attend Equipping Workshop for Free Tutorial Program

To help students stay in school and address dropout rates, 26 volunteer tutors for the KA•T•ON Barangay Junior Public High School Tutorial Program with Entrepreneurship Exposure went through a whole day of equipping and enabling workshop.

The 9th Impact Volunteer Tutor Certification Workshop by Barangay Impact Management and Support Services prepared 17 new volunteers and nine returning volunteers in creating a positive learning environment for their tutees.

These volunteers will teach Math and English to students from KA•T•ON’s partner barangays – Brgy. Luz and Cogon – Ramos of Cebu City and Brgy. Centro – Mandaue of Mandaue City for ten weeks or for one grading period.

Most volunteers are English as a Second Language (ESL) instructors, English teachers, Math teachers, engineers, and education students such as the likes of Juliena Diaz, a university Math teacher and 2017 Coalition for Better Education Medal of Excellence Awardee.

KA•T•ON is still looking for more volunteer tutors for two other barangays, Guadalupe and Apas.

KA•T•ON Barangay Junior Public High School Tutorial Program with Entrepreneurship Exposure is a free tutorial program that engages with 40 junior public high school students per cycle.

It aims to motivate students in stay in school and decrease dropout rates. (asv/PIA-7-Cebu)