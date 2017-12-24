24 Startups from Across the Globe Selected to Compete at Fintech Finals 2018

24 startups from around the world will be competing for the chance to win a cash prize of US$10,000 at Fintech Finals 2018 in Hong Kong on 30-31 January, 2018.

Fintech Finals 2018 is run by Next Money and brought to you by Visa with support from Gold Sponsor, Senjō Group. They are being held as part of the StartmeupHK Festival, organised by InvestHK to celebrate and showcase the startup ecosystem.

Each startup will have just four minutes to pitch their business in front of a live audience to a panel of judges drawn from across the fintech community. As well as the Best in Show prize, awards will be made for the best performer in the following categories: Best Early Stage Startup, Best Growth Stage Startup and Best Mature Stage Startup.

Six of the startups were winners of regional Semi-Final competitions that took place in fintech centres across Asia and Latin America. Each semi-final winner received US$2,000 for travel expenses alongside a place in January’s Fintech Finals. There were also 3 wildcards awarded to stand-out semi-finalists who will be taking up a bonus place at the Finals.

In addition to the cash prize, the Best in Show winner will receive an exclusive invitation to Visa’s Innovation Center in Singapore where they will get to explore and create ideas and opportunities with a team of Visa subject matter experts.

Rob Findlay, Next Money’s founder, commented, “The third edition of Fintech Finals looks set to be bigger than ever before. We’ve seen some of the brightest startups pitch to us around the world and are now bringing the best to Hong Kong to battle it out on stage.”

Caroline Ada, Country Manager of Visa Hong Kong and Macau, said, “Innovation is at the core of what we do, which is why we’re proud to be supporting the startup community through Fintech Finals 2018. This is a great way to highlight the innovation and creativity that are helping the financial industry serve its customers better.”

The complete list of finalists who will be competing at Fintech Finals 2018 in Hong Kong is:

To find out more about Fintech Finals 2018 and purchase tickets, go to ff18.nextmoney.org.